Four MEPCO Officials, Employees Penalized

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has issued orders to award punishments to four officials and employees while deciding departmental cases.

Taking action under Pakistan WAPDA Employees E&D Rules 1978, one increment of Acting SDO Noorpur Sub Division Pakpattan, M.

Mushtaq was stopped on proving allegations against him during working in Farid sub division.

The annual increment of Ghaziabad subdivision Chichawatani, M. Nadeem Hassan, Lineman Ghulam Mustafa and assistant lineman M. Arshad were stopped for one year after cases were proved.

