Four MEPCO officials, employees penalized in departmental cases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) authority has awarded punishments to its four officials and employees by deciding departmental cases.

Taking action under Pakistan WAPDA Employees E&D Rules 1978, Acting SDO Sangam Sub Division DG Khan Muhammad Asif as Acting SDO Quetta Road Sub Division DG Khan has been demoted three times for two years.

Likewise, line superintendent Muslim Colony sub-division Haroonabad Waseem Ahmad, has been demoted three times for three years after allegations against him are proved.

Line Superintendent-II of construction sub division Burewala Imtiaz Rafi has been demoted for two years after the allegations in the case were proved. The acting SDO Chak Madrasaa sub division Bahawalnagar Abdul Rauf's current scale has been reduced by one degree for one year after allegations in a case were proved.