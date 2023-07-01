Four MEPCO officials suspend over negligence

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Superintending Engineer MEPCO Multan circle Farhan Shabbir Malik has suspended four officials including SDO over negligence and incompetence during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

SE Farhan Shabbir Malik has suspended SDO Pak Gate Subdivision Multan Muhammad Imran, Line Superintendent Grade-Ist Ata-ur-Rahman, Garden town subdivision Line Superintendent Grade First Ansar Ali, Lower divisional Clerk Fakhar Hussain of Qasba Marral subdivision and Lineman Second Syed Farqan-ul-Haq of Wilayatabad subdivision over failure in monitoring of power supply and non addressing the consumers complaints.

The operational officials remained alert across the region during the three days of Eid to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers.