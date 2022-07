Four MEPCO officials suspended over negligence, incompetency

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has suspended four Deputy Managers Commercial (DCMs) over negligence and incompetency during duty.

The concerned DCMs included DCM Khanewal circle Muhammad Sarwar Ansari, DCM MEPCO Muzaffargarh Circle Izhar Ali, DCM MEPCO Vehari Circle Syed Hassan Bilal Gilani and Deputy Manager Commercial MEPCO Sahiwal Circle Muhammad Zahid Qurban, said a press release issued on Sunday.

The concerned officials were directed to report to MEPCO headquarters immediately.