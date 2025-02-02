Four meters disconnected over violations

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Sui Northern Gas Limited (SNGL) UFG Control Task Force on Sunday disconnected four meters over violations.

According to a spokesperson,During the operation,three meters were disconnected over using for commercial purposes and one meter which was taken off by consumer recovered and seized.

The company has vowed to continue these efforts to combat gas theft and illegal activities,ensuring uninterrupted gas supply to consumers.