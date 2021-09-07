UrduPoint.com

Four Metre-readers Suspended Over Alleged Involvement In Power Pilferage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 12:47 AM

Four metre-readers suspended over alleged involvement in power pilferage

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Superintending Engineer (SE), Multan Circle, Chaudhary Khalid Mahmood Monday suspended four metre-readers for their alleged involvement in power pilferage

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Superintending Engineer (SE), Multan Circle, Chaudhary Khalid Mahmood Monday suspended four metre-readers for their alleged involvement in power pilferage.

A spokesperson for MEPCO said the action had been initiated on surveillance teams report.

He informed that the readers have been asked to report at Multan Circle immediately.

Those who were suspended included: Mumtazabad Sub Division metre-reader Kamran Ahmad, Yasir Azad from Waliyatanad Sub Division, Shabbir Ahmad and Pervaiz Ahmad of Gulberg Sub Division, the spokesperson concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Company Circle Gulberg From MEPCO

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

6 minutes ago
 IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of gover ..

IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of government communications with 79 A ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Econo ..

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

3 hours ago
 First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot ..

First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot; attracts media coverage of 4 ..

3 hours ago
 State Department Blocking Private US Evacuation Fl ..

State Department Blocking Private US Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan - Rescu ..

4 minutes ago
 Climate change fuelling surge in property insuranc ..

Climate change fuelling surge in property insurance: Swiss Re

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.