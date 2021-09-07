Four metre-readers suspended over alleged involvement in power pilferage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Superintending Engineer (SE), Multan Circle, Chaudhary Khalid Mahmood Monday suspended four metre-readers for their alleged involvement in power pilferage

A spokesperson for MEPCO said the action had been initiated on surveillance teams report.

He informed that the readers have been asked to report at Multan Circle immediately.

Those who were suspended included: Mumtazabad Sub Division metre-reader Kamran Ahmad, Yasir Azad from Waliyatanad Sub Division, Shabbir Ahmad and Pervaiz Ahmad of Gulberg Sub Division, the spokesperson concluded.