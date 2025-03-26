Four militants convicted in Swat Anti-Terrorism Court

An anti-terrorism court in Swat (Timergara) sentenced four militants to prison today for their involvement in terrorist activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) An anti-terrorism court in Swat (Timergara) sentenced four militants to prison today for their involvement in terrorist activities.

The convicted individual ,Tauseef Ayaz, Rasheed Wali, Sher Muhammad and Hamza Ali Khan were arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in a raid.

They were found in possession of illegal weapons, grenades, explosives, jihadist literature, and fake documents.

The court handed down prison sentences and imposed heavy fines after the CTD prosecution team presented solid evidence.

IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed praised the CTD for its professional investigation, vowing to continue operations against militant networks.

The CTD reiterated its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and pledged to take strict action against anti-state elements.