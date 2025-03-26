Open Menu

Four Militants Convicted In Swat Anti-Terrorism Court

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 11:21 PM

Four militants convicted in Swat Anti-Terrorism Court

An anti-terrorism court in Swat (Timergara) sentenced four militants to prison today for their involvement in terrorist activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) An anti-terrorism court in Swat (Timergara) sentenced four militants to prison today for their involvement in terrorist activities.

The convicted individual ,Tauseef Ayaz, Rasheed Wali, Sher Muhammad and Hamza Ali Khan were arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in a raid.

They were found in possession of illegal weapons, grenades, explosives, jihadist literature, and fake documents.

The court handed down prison sentences and imposed heavy fines after the CTD prosecution team presented solid evidence.

IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed praised the CTD for its professional investigation, vowing to continue operations against militant networks.

The CTD reiterated its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and pledged to take strict action against anti-state elements.

Recent Stories

UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus ..

UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups

8 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day ..

Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day 2025 celebrations

38 minutes ago
 'Hasad' agricultural project a model for food secu ..

'Hasad' agricultural project a model for food security support: Minister of Clim ..

53 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns repeated Israeli aggression a ..

Arab League condemns repeated Israeli aggression against Syria

53 minutes ago
 EU takes measures to curb steel imports, protect i ..

EU takes measures to curb steel imports, protect industry

53 minutes ago
 1429 outlaws arrested in Larkana

1429 outlaws arrested in Larkana

2 minutes ago
China to strengthen management of off-campus educa ..

China to strengthen management of off-campus education through national platform

2 minutes ago
 Four militants convicted in Swat Anti-Terrorism Co ..

Four militants convicted in Swat Anti-Terrorism Court

2 minutes ago
 Commercial bakers found selling substandard and ex ..

Commercial bakers found selling substandard and expired food items across AJK we ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds to access China's Cap ..

Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds to access China's Capital Market: Finance Minister

59 minutes ago
 UN chief calls for collective climate action

UN chief calls for collective climate action

59 minutes ago
 Existing net metering consumers to continue under ..

Existing net metering consumers to continue under current contracts: Senate body ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan