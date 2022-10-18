UrduPoint.com

Four Militants Killed In Joint Operations In Kharan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Four militants killed in joint operations in Kharan

At least four militants were killed in an encounter in a joint operation of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) with other law enforcement agencies in Kharan area of Balochistan on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :At least four militants were killed in an encounter in a joint operation of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) with other law enforcement agencies in Kharan area of Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to a CTD spokesman, acting on tip off the law enforcement agencies conducted a joint raid at a place when they were fired at by the militants.

Four militants were killed in retaliation and arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

The CTD spokesman said that the militants were involved in the attacks on the Nushki Frontier Corps (FC) camp and other areas of the province.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Militants Balochistan Kharan Nushki From

Recent Stories

Americans' Trust in Media Remains Near Record Low ..

Americans' Trust in Media Remains Near Record Low - Poll

31 seconds ago
 Ashrafi for underdeveloped countries support to me ..

Ashrafi for underdeveloped countries support to meet climate change challenges

33 seconds ago
 Seminar on Pakistan's Foreign Policy held

Seminar on Pakistan's Foreign Policy held

34 seconds ago
 PTI trying to occupy parliament through unconstitu ..

PTI trying to occupy parliament through unconstitutional means: Naveed Qamar

36 seconds ago
 Arif Bhinder murder: Three suspects approach court ..

Arif Bhinder murder: Three suspects approach court for bail after 15 years

4 minutes ago
 No helicopter sortie flown during last 24 hours am ..

No helicopter sortie flown during last 24 hours amid improved situation: NFRCC

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.