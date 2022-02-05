Four miners killed due to gas explosion in Coal mine Quetta

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :At least four miners were killed after a powerful gas explosion occurred inside a coal mine in Quetta's Saragarhi area on early Saturday morning.

According to the Chief Inspectorate of Mines, the accumulation of gas led to an explosion and four miners lost their lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Rescue workers rushed to the spot and pulled out the bodies and four other injured, who were taken to Civil Hospital Quetta.

Chief Inspector said the blast occurred due to leakage of gas from a cylinder