Four Ministries Collaborate To Mitigate Changing Weather Impact On Crops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The government on Wednesday formed a Joint Working Group (JWG) of four ministries aimed at working out a solution to mitigate the changing weather impact on crops.

The JWG was announced after a meeting between Ministries of Aviation and National food Security and Research, held here to discuss impacts of changing weather patterns and rainfall during the current Rabi Season on seasonal crops and wheat productivity, said a news release.

The group was comprised of four ministries including Aviation, Climate Change, Water Resources and Ministry of National Food Security and Research which would work jointly to chalk out inclusive strategy for increasing crops productivity in upcoming season.

During the meeting, Pakistan Metrological Department officials informed the participants about the intensity of upcoming weather spell.

All the participants agreed to take all the stakeholders onboard in view of the upcoming Rabi season from November 2020 till April 2021, to minimize the adverse impacts of climate change on crops and especially on wheat productivity.

The meeting emphasized that the weather information and its impact on crops must also reach to the farmers through various means of communication.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Secretary Aviation, Hassan Nasir Jamy along with senior officials of Aviation Division and Pakistan Metrological Department were also present in the meeting.

