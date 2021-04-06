UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Minors Killed,12 Injured In Gas Explosion In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 02:06 PM

Four minors killed,12 injured in gas explosion in lahore

Four children were killed,while 12 others sustained injuries after a building collapsed due to a gas leakage explosion in Pangali village near Barki road on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Four children were killed,while 12 others sustained injuries after a building collapsed due to a gas leakage explosion in Pangali village near Barki road on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, a residential building caved in after an explosion occurred in a house in Pangali village, leaving at least four children -Haroon (5), Anosh (6), Sheri (6) and Ali (8) killed, and 12 other people including Nargis, Faizan, Tasawar, Ramzan, Faryad, Mehnaz, Imran and Safeer injured.

The residents of the area mentioned that it was an apparent gas leakage explosion.

The injured were shifted to Services and Mayo hospitals after being pulled out from the debris.

Police reached the spot and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Road Nargis Gas From

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $61.70 a barrel M ..

23 minutes ago

Vaccination Passports Only Make Sense When Vaccine ..

1 minute ago

Two SHOs transferred in bahawalpur

1 minute ago

Chinese film "Sister" leads domestic box office

1 minute ago

Moscow Will Not Provide Any Extra Explanations Reg ..

1 minute ago

City’s Iconic Organizations celebrated at K-Elec ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.