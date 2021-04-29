UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Minors Of A Family Killed In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 03:14 PM

Four minors of a family killed in road accident

Four minors of a family were killed,while their parents suffered serious injuries in a road accident here at bypass road,Chichawatni

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Four minors of a family were killed,while their parents suffered serious injuries in a road accident here at bypass road,Chichawatni.

According to Rescue-1122 on Thursday Muhammad Arshad,r/o Chak 731-GB along with his wife and four children,was traveling by donkey cart when a speeding tractor trolley coming from opposite direction hit the vehicle near 39/12L.

Consequently, Arshad and his wife Nooran Bibi suffered serious injuries and shifted to THQ hospital.

Four children including Sanam (8),Tafeer (6),Wajid (4) and another were killed on the spot.

Police arrested the accused driver and started further investigation.

APP

Related Topics

Driver Road Vehicle Road Accident Wife Family From

Recent Stories

France Set to Receive About $50Bln in Support for ..

6 minutes ago

FIA nabs 5831 human traffickers during last three ..

6 minutes ago

COVID-19 surge in Mongolia continues, with over 1, ..

6 minutes ago

EU Ambassador to Russia Believes Relations Are at ..

16 minutes ago

Turkey Is Ready to Host Russian Delegation to Chec ..

16 minutes ago

Navalny political network disbands ahead of 'extre ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.