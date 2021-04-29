Four minors of a family killed in road accident

Four minors of a family were killed,while their parents suffered serious injuries in a road accident here at bypass road,Chichawatni

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Four minors of a family were killed,while their parents suffered serious injuries in a road accident here at bypass road,Chichawatni.

According to Rescue-1122 on Thursday Muhammad Arshad,r/o Chak 731-GB along with his wife and four children,was traveling by donkey cart when a speeding tractor trolley coming from opposite direction hit the vehicle near 39/12L.

Consequently, Arshad and his wife Nooran Bibi suffered serious injuries and shifted to THQ hospital.

Four children including Sanam (8),Tafeer (6),Wajid (4) and another were killed on the spot.

Police arrested the accused driver and started further investigation.

