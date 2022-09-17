Four miscreants killed, weapons recovered: CTD

Counter Terrorist Department (CTD) on Friday informed that four miscreants were killed trying to sabotage peace of Khyber area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Counter Terrorist Department (CTD) on Friday informed that four miscreants were killed trying to sabotage peace of Khyber area.

According to CTD sources, some people of defunct organization entered the Khyber district to create disturbance in the area.

On a tip off CTD, forces reached the hideouts of criminals and killed some of them during the firing.

Police also recovered weapons, bombs, cartridges and other lethal material from the operational area.

Further investigations are underway.