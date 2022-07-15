Four missing Pakistani students in Kabul safely reach to universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Four missing Pakistani students, studying at varsities in Kabul, who were missing from the first day of Eidul Azha, now safely returned back to their universities.

According to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, the parents of missing students contacted the Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi and informed him about their contact with their children.

They apprised the minister that now they safely returned back to their universities on Thursday.

The minister thanked the concerned officials for their support in the matter. He also appreciated the efforts of Ministry of Foreign Affairs for safe return of Pakistani students.

The parents of those students also thanked the minister and Afghan officials for their assistance that resulted return of their children.

It is pertinent to mention here that four Pakistani students enrolled in two different universities in Kabul were reportedly missing since the first day of Eidul Azha in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Resource Development had approached the authorities in Kabul for the recovery of the missing students.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi had also taken notice of the matter and contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Afghan officials and other authorities concerned for the recovery of the students.