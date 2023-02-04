Four model bazaars introduced to provide items of daily use on cheapest prices

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :District administration established four model bazaars to provide items of daily used to masses on possible cheapest prices, here on Saturday.

The step was taken to control inflation. The prices will be low in these model bazaars, compared to the other general bazaars.

Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Shabbir Rana informed that model bazaars were established in all four tehsils of district Khanewal, including Mian Channu, Jehanian, Kabirwala and Khanewal.

He instructed price control magistrates to ensure the presence of quality items in the bazaars. However, steps are also being taken to discourage profiteering in other general bazaars.