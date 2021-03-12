UrduPoint.com
Four Model Cart Bazaars Established For Fruit & Vegetable Sale

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 08:47 PM

District administration has established four model cart bazaars for the sale of fruit and vegetables at different points in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration has established four model cart bazaars for the sale of fruit and vegetables at different points in the city.

These bazaars were set up at Khizra Mor, Daewoo Road, Eid Gah Road and Pahari Ground where carts of same design have been placed in queues to ensure better flow of vehicular traffic and for business management.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tehsil Sadar Umar Maqbool and Chief Officer (CO) Metropolitan Corporation Naeemullah Warraich lined up fruit and vegetable vendors in a systematic manner with display of price lists and Names of fruit and vegetable sellers at conspicuous places.

Under this system, the process of registration of vendors will also be easy while the consumers will be able to purchase fruit and vegetables under a most conducive environment, AC Sadar said.

