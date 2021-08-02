UrduPoint.com

Four-month Course On Film Production Starts At PNCA

Second four-month online course on film production have been started here on Monday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

Head of PNCA Film Division Aijaz Gul told APP that Arts Council had successfully completed the first course and now second four months course has been commenced.

He said that this program was initiated on the special interest of Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed to promote film industry.

He said total 20 applicants were shortlisted for the second course. Aijaz Gul said that national and international faculty from Germany, USA would train and educate students on film production in this program.

He said Sarmad Khoosat, an award winning actor, Director and Producer, will also be a part of the faculty.

PNCA Film Division Coordinator Asmara said that Arts Council was making efforts to create an environment for the youngster to groom their artistic skills in various arts forms.

"The curriculum was a mix of intellectual understanding, skill-based learning and on-the-ground experience of working in a professional environment" she said.

She said that the second programme was focused on film production with a full understanding of film making.

Various fields of film production will be offered to develop a more focused understanding. The course would offer a foundation for understanding cinema-and its relation to culture, history, technology and aesthetics-film studies.

