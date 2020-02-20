UrduPoint.com
Four More Accused Move Acquittal Pleas In Rental Power References

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:40 PM

The four more accused on Thursday filed acquittal petitions to an Accountability Court Islamabad in Reshma Power Generation Private Limited and Gulf Rental Power Private Limited references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The four more accused on Thursday filed acquittal petitions to an Accountability Court Islamabad in Reshma Power Generation Private Limited and Gulf Rental Power Private Limited references.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan, hearing the case, sought reply from anti corruption body till March 16. The petitions were filed by accused including Fazal Ahmed, N.A Zubairi, Abdul Majid Khan and Ghulam Mustafa seeking their acquittal in above references under new amendments in NAB Ordinance.

The former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others had also filed acquittal pleas in the same graft cases initiated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The former Prime Minister is accused of misusing his authority during his tenure as the minister for water and power to get approval from the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for an increase in the down payment to the rental power companies from 7 to 14 percent, amounting to about Rs 22 billion.

