Four More Bodies Of Morocco Boat Victims Repatriated
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 01:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The second flight carrying the mortal remains of four more Pakistani nationals, who had lost their lives in a boat capsizing incident near the Moroccan port of Dakhla, were repatriated here on Thursday.
The Director General (DG) of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, DG Welfare & Services, and other officials received the bodies at the Islamabad International Airport and extended full support to the grieving families.
The mortal remains of four Pakistani nationals; Sufyan Ali (Passport No: VF1812352), Qusnain Haider (Passport No: AA6421773), Muhammad Waqas (Passport No: DJ6315471) and Muhammad Akram (Passport No: DN0151754) at Islamabad International Airport were transported through the Saudi Airlines Flight No. SV 722.
The DG MoFA on the occasion highlighted the dangers of illegal migration, urging parents to educate their children on the importance of legal and safe pathways for overseas employment.
He emphasized that the government was actively working to curb human trafficking and ensure structured migration processes. He also advised people to invest their resources in legal employment opportunities rather than paying huge sums to human traffickers.
He pointed out that illegal migration not only put individuals at risk but also negatively impacted genuine travelers, making visa approvals more difficult.
At the airport, a collective dua was offered for the departed souls before the mortal remains were handed over to their families.
Under the directives of Pakistan Sweet Home CEO Zamarud Khan, ambulances were provided to transport the bodies to their hometowns.
So far, eight out of 13 bodies have been repatriated, while the remaining five are expected to be transported next week.
The bodies were identified after an extensive process of verification by the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).
Additionally, the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has set up a facilitation desk at the airport for the families of the deceased.
A boat carrying 80 passengers, including several Pakistani nationals, setting off from Mauritania, had capsized near the Moroccan port of Dakhla.
Several survivors, including Pakistanis, were lodged in a camp near Dakhla and the Embassy of Pakistan in Rabat remained in touch with the local authorities. The Crisis Management Unit (CMU) in the Foreign Ministry was activated and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had instructed the relevant government agencies to extend all possible facilitation to the affected Pakistanis.
