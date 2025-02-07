Four More Bodies Repatriated From Morocco Boat Tragedy
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 01:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The second flight carrying the remains of four more Pakistani nationals who lost their lives in a boat capsizing incident near the Moroccan port of Dakhla arrived in Islamabad on Thursday.
Senior officers of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) and the Foreign Ministry received the mortal remains of four Pakistani nationals; Sufyan Ali (Passport No: VF1812352), Qusnain Haider (Passport No: AA6421773), Muhammad Waqas (Passport No: DJ6315471) and Muhammad Akram (Passport No: DN0151754) at Islamabad International Airport.
It may be mentioned that the bodies of four other deceased individuals were repatriated on Wednesday.
The bodies were identified after an extensive process of verification by the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).
The relevant authorities made all necessary arrangements to receive the deceased at Islamabad International Airport, in accordance with standard operating procedures and protocols.
Additionally, the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) set up a facilitation desk at the airport for the families of the deceased, along with ambulances to transport the bodies to their final destinations.
Earlier, the Embassy had informed that a boat carrying 80 passengers, including several Pakistani nationals, setting off from Mauritania, had capsized near the Moroccan port of Dakhla.
Several survivors, including Pakistanis, were lodged in a camp near Dakhla and the Embassy of Pakistan in Rabat remained in touch with the local authorities.
The Crisis Management Unit (CMU) in the Foreign Ministry was activated and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had instructed the relevant government agencies to extend all possible facilitation to the affected Pakistanis.
Recent Stories
80 countries participate in10th International Scout Meeting in Sharjah
France's 2026 public deficit to be higher than expected but below 5%
Sharjah Museums Authority celebrates centennial of Sharjah Public Library
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends RAKEZ annual ceremony
SIH explores future of heritage amid contemporary transformations
Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Shams Creative Fest
Rybakina edges out Jabeur in three-set classic at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
EMSTEEL expands regional collaboration with UAE-Oman raw material logistics agre ..
Swindling Brit stands trial for injuring French police in getaway
Global stocks mostly climb as trade fears ease
PM lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists in North Wa ..
Scientists' conference kicks off global AI summit in Paris
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four more bodies repatriated from Morocco boat tragedy4 minutes ago
-
NLPD conducts workshop on Int'l Day of Human Fraternity44 minutes ago
-
President arrives in Harbin44 minutes ago
-
Acting President lauds security forces for eliminating 12 terrorists1 hour ago
-
PM lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists in North Waziristan1 hour ago
-
ICT completes 4th day of polio campaign successfully1 hour ago
-
UK House of Commons Deputy Speaker arrives in city to attend CPA conference1 hour ago
-
Security forces killed 12 khwarij in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR1 hour ago
-
Human trafficker among two arrested in Greece boat incident1 hour ago
-
Speakers urges youth to play key role in ending gender-based violence1 hour ago
-
Man convicted of raping, blackmailing woman awarded life imprisonment2 hours ago
-
Political parties to bring suggestions in BA for improvement of law & order situation: CM Bugti2 hours ago