Four More Bodies Repatriated From Morocco Boat Tragedy

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 01:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The second flight carrying the remains of four more Pakistani nationals who lost their lives in a boat capsizing incident near the Moroccan port of Dakhla arrived in Islamabad on Thursday.

Senior officers of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) and the Foreign Ministry received the mortal remains of four Pakistani nationals; Sufyan Ali (Passport No: VF1812352), Qusnain Haider (Passport No: AA6421773), Muhammad Waqas (Passport No: DJ6315471) and Muhammad Akram (Passport No: DN0151754) at Islamabad International Airport.

It may be mentioned that the bodies of four other deceased individuals were repatriated on Wednesday.

The bodies were identified after an extensive process of verification by the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

The relevant authorities made all necessary arrangements to receive the deceased at Islamabad International Airport, in accordance with standard operating procedures and protocols.

Additionally, the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) set up a facilitation desk at the airport for the families of the deceased, along with ambulances to transport the bodies to their final destinations.

Earlier, the Embassy had informed that a boat carrying 80 passengers, including several Pakistani nationals, setting off from Mauritania, had capsized near the Moroccan port of Dakhla.

Several survivors, including Pakistanis, were lodged in a camp near Dakhla and the Embassy of Pakistan in Rabat remained in touch with the local authorities.

The Crisis Management Unit (CMU) in the Foreign Ministry was activated and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had instructed the relevant government agencies to extend all possible facilitation to the affected Pakistanis.

