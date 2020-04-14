UrduPoint.com
Four More Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Abbottabad

Tue 14th April 2020

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Four new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday has been confirmed in Galyat where a family comprising husband, wife and two daughters has become the victim.

The head of the family Muhamad Pervez resident of village Malach Galyat came from Nepal along with 9 other companions where he spent time with Tableeghi Jamat and came back a few days ago.

All 10 people were house quarantined when they reached their home and sent their samples to the hospital for the COVID-19 test.

Muhammad Pervez and his family comprising wife and two daughters were tested positive with COVID-19, Abbottabad health department and police teams arrived in the area and cordoned off the village.

All four victims of COVID-19 were shifted to Ayub Medical Complex quarantine centre.

Renown religious scholar Maulana Abdul Aziz lost his life by Coronavirus in Mansehra, he came from Quetta two weeks ago. The number of deaths in district Mansehra increased to 3.

