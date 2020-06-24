Four more children die due to malnutrition, viral infections in Thar

Four more children died due to malnutrition and viral diseases taking tally to 53 in the current month in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Four more children died due to malnutrition and viral diseases taking tally to 53 in the current month in Tharparkar.

The Deputy Commissioner in a press release on Wednesday said that four children died due to malnutrition and various viral infection surfaced due to hot weather which includes 7-month-old Soomri d/o Ilyas and 3 new born kids of Sikandar, Khameeso Bheel and Gotam Kolhi.