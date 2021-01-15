Four more corona patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Four more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad, while 30 people tested positive during past 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, after the death of four patients the number of deaths in district reached 369 altogether since March last year.

He further said that 711 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories during the period.

He said total active cases in Faisalabad reached 638, while 6,667 patients recovered altogether. He said 550 beds were allocated at Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients, adding that 102 patients, including 40 confirmed, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. And 41 patients, including seven confirmed ones, were admitted at DHQ Hospital.