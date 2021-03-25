UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four More Coronavirus Patients Die In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Four more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Four more patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 107 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Thursday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 589 in the district.

He said that 1,065 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period.

He said that so far 9,224 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 2,197. He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 131 patients, including 53 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 37, including 14 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Hungry launch trade and economic window

6 minutes ago

Second round of the &#039;Mother of the Nation&#03 ..

8 minutes ago

The Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore with a U ..

31 minutes ago

Twitter reacts after PM's picture holding meeting ..

34 minutes ago

Entrepreneurship Centre, AASTMT organised online w ..

53 minutes ago

127,047 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.