Four more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Four more patients died of COVID-19 in the district during the past two days.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Monday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 645 in the district.

He said that 485 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sector labs during the last 24 hours.

Out of those 110 persons were tested positive. He said that so far 10,194 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 2,912.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 95 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 220 patients, including 137 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 90, including 39 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.