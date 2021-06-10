Four more coronavirus patients died at ATH Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Four more coronavirus patients including women were died at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the ATH spokesperson on Thursday, four coronavirus patients including Rabia Imtiaz resident of Abbottabad, Wali ur Rehman of Balakot, Aziz ur Rehman of Basham and Khawaja Muhammad of Battagram have died with covid during the last 24 hours.

55 coronavirus patients were admitted to the COVID-19 ward at ATH Abbottabad where 10 were at COVID-19 ICU in critical condition.

Health department Abbottabad disclosed that the total number of confirmed coronavirus positive cases was 325, the number of recovered patients reached 5051, active cases were those were admitted to the various hospital of district Abbottabad for treatment while 194 COVID-19 victims have been expired.

In district Abbottabad total number of 76708 Coronavirus tests were conducted where 68063 were negative, 5604 positive, 1167 inconclusive while 1874 awaited.

District health office Abbottabad also conducted COVID-19 sampling from educational institutions where 271 various institutions were screened, the total number of tests conducted were 17292, a number of positive cases from educational institutions were 730, the number of teachers screened for COVID-19 was 4244, the number of students screened 13017.

District administration and health department has imposed smart lockdown at 961 places including 765 rural/urban/residential areas, 15 hotels and restaurants, 155 educational institutions and 26 offices and commercial buildings.