UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four More Coronavirus Patients Died At ATH Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:14 PM

Four more coronavirus patients died at ATH Abbottabad

Four more coronavirus patients including women were died at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad during the last 24 hours

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Four more coronavirus patients including women were died at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the ATH spokesperson on Thursday, four coronavirus patients including Rabia Imtiaz resident of Abbottabad, Wali ur Rehman of Balakot, Aziz ur Rehman of Basham and Khawaja Muhammad of Battagram have died with covid during the last 24 hours.

55 coronavirus patients were admitted to the COVID-19 ward at ATH Abbottabad where 10 were at COVID-19 ICU in critical condition.

Health department Abbottabad disclosed that the total number of confirmed coronavirus positive cases was 325, the number of recovered patients reached 5051, active cases were those were admitted to the various hospital of district Abbottabad for treatment while 194 COVID-19 victims have been expired.

In district Abbottabad total number of 76708 Coronavirus tests were conducted where 68063 were negative, 5604 positive, 1167 inconclusive while 1874 awaited.

District health office Abbottabad also conducted COVID-19 sampling from educational institutions where 271 various institutions were screened, the total number of tests conducted were 17292, a number of positive cases from educational institutions were 730, the number of teachers screened for COVID-19 was 4244, the number of students screened 13017.

District administration and health department has imposed smart lockdown at 961 places including 765 rural/urban/residential areas, 15 hotels and restaurants, 155 educational institutions and 26 offices and commercial buildings.

Related Topics

Wali Ur Rehman Abbottabad Died Balakot Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

3 minutes ago

Salim Saifullah suggests formulation of policies t ..

4 seconds ago

Fiscal budget 2021-22 to be poor friendly: Shibli

4 minutes ago

Pavlyuchenkova reaches first Grand Slam final at F ..

4 minutes ago

PAEC ramps up efforts to meet 8,800 MW nuclear pow ..

4 minutes ago

Govt includes Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine in EPI pro ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.