Four More Coronavirus Patients Recovered, 8 In Stable Condition: Dr. Irshad Ali

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 04:30 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) ::Four patients of coronavirus have recovered completely wherein the condition of eight others were stable, stated Deputy District Officer Health Dr. Irshad Ali here on Sunday.

He said coronavirus test results of 115 out of 145 suspected patients in Dir Lower were received in which 94 were declared negative and 21 were declared coronavirus positive. They were currently under treatment in District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Dir Lower, he added.

Dr Irshad Ali said four COVID-19 patients were recovered completely and the condition of 8 others were stabled and their samples for the second test had been sent to the lab.

He also disclosed that four people so far died of coronavirus in the district but these four patients were already suffering from other diseases complications.

Dr. Irshad Ali also said that screening of 3330 people had been done in received list and 411 had passed screening at different entry point.

