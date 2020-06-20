Four more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Matiari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Four more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Matiari district taking tally of confirmed cases to 116 in the district.

According to district focal person for coronavirus Dr Zaheer Memon four new patients tested positive for COVID-19 of which one patient belongs to Sanghar district.

He said that out of 116 corona infected patients 54 patients had so far been recovered and 2 had lost their lives while 60 patients were still admitted in hospitals.