UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four More COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In Matiari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 04:25 PM

Four more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Matiari

Four more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Matiari district taking tally of confirmed cases to 116 in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Four more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Matiari district taking tally of confirmed cases to 116 in the district.

According to district focal person for coronavirus Dr Zaheer Memon four new patients tested positive for COVID-19 of which one patient belongs to Sanghar district.

He said that out of 116 corona infected patients 54 patients had so far been recovered and 2 had lost their lives while 60 patients were still admitted in hospitals.

Related Topics

Sanghar Matiari Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs frontline heroes vow to continue sel ..

11 minutes ago

Over 9305 violations of SOPs, health guidelines no ..

49 seconds ago

Farmers advised to start sesame cultivation immedi ..

51 seconds ago

Alex Zanardi in artificial coma after horrific hea ..

52 seconds ago

Barrett kicks Blues to rare victory over Chiefs

54 seconds ago

France's Macron seeks review of fraud case against ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.