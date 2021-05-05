Four more COVID-19 vaccination centers set up in Tank

The District Health Department Wednesday set up four more COVID-19 Vaccination Centers to facilitate senior citizens

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The District Health Department Wednesday set up four more COVID-19 Vaccination Centers to facilitate senior citizens.

In a statement issued here, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Ihsanullah Bettani said the health department was taking special measures to protect citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appreciating the role of Pakistan Armed Forces and District Administration, he said their support was highly commendable and helpful in implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to contain coronavirus spread and carrying vaccination drive.

Earlier, four COVID Vaccination Centers was already working in Tank, which has now been increased to eight aimed at to carry vaccination of senior citizens.

He was of the view that adopting SOPs and precautionary measures was the only way to control the pandemic. He said the people aged 50 and above should visit these centers and get themselves vaccinated against the virus.