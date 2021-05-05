UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four More COVID-19 Vaccination Centers Set Up In Tank

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:11 PM

Four more COVID-19 vaccination centers set up in Tank

The District Health Department Wednesday set up four more COVID-19 Vaccination Centers to facilitate senior citizens

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The District Health Department Wednesday set up four more COVID-19 Vaccination Centers to facilitate senior citizens.

In a statement issued here, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Ihsanullah Bettani said the health department was taking special measures to protect citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appreciating the role of Pakistan Armed Forces and District Administration, he said their support was highly commendable and helpful in implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to contain coronavirus spread and carrying vaccination drive.

Earlier, four COVID Vaccination Centers was already working in Tank, which has now been increased to eight aimed at to carry vaccination of senior citizens.

He was of the view that adopting SOPs and precautionary measures was the only way to control the pandemic. He said the people aged 50 and above should visit these centers and get themselves vaccinated against the virus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Tank From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CG Rodriguez felicitates English Access graduates

1 second ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

2 seconds ago

Rawalpindi to be clean and green city as per the v ..

4 seconds ago

FBR to try best to facilitate business community: ..

6 seconds ago

Artillery Drills in Europe Aim to Provide Deterren ..

3 minutes ago

Canada Approves Use of Pfizer Vaccine For Children ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.