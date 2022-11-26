Four more dengue patients surfaced

Four more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,739

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Four more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,739.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Saturday said that 26 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 12 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), ten to the District Headquarters hospital, and four to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 15 were confirmed cases, with ten belonging to Rawalpindi.

In collaboration with allied departments, the health officer added that the district administration had registered 15 FIRs, sealed six premises, issued Challans to eight, notices to 685, and a fine of Rs 604,500 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from November 19 to date.

During indoor surveillance, Dr Sajjad informed that 1,306 anti-dengue teams checked 35,340 houses in the last 24 hours and found dengue larvae at 82 homes.

Similarly, he added that 575 teams, during outdoor surveillance, inspected 16,692 spots and detected larvae at 12 places.