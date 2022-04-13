UrduPoint.com

Four More Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2022 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Four more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,523.

As per the new data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, the total infected cases included 43,030 from Rawalpindi and 3,503 from other districts.

Two cases were reported from the Rawalpindi Cantonment, one from Potohar town and Attock among the new patients.

"Presently, two confirmed patients are admitted to Bilal Hospital and Holy Family Hospital," the report said.

In addition, the report informed that 25 were quarantined, including 24 homes and one isolation.

The report further said that 6,774,832 people, including 44,710 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

