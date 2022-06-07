UrduPoint.com

Four More Diagnosed With Coronavirus In RWP

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2022 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Four more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,646.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, the total infected cases included 43,139 from Rawalpindi and 3,507 from other districts. One of each case arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment, Potohar town, Rawal town, and Taxila among the news cases.

"Presently, 33 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes and no one at health faculties", the report added.

The report further said that 6,881,819 people, including 44,791 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021. District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,033 samples were collected, out of which 1,029 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.39 per cent.

More Stories From Pakistan

