Four more diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) As many as four more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,668 in the district.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood,Monday said that, among the new cases, two of each case had arrived from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and Potohar town urban area.

He added that presently 22 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 12 were confirmed cases while 2,654 were discharged after treatment.

The health officer added that though dengue cases were decreasing sharply with changing weather, there was a need to remain vigilant as mosquito was taking place indoors due to favourable environment.