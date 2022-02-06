Four more die of Corona, 1480 new cases confirmed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Four more persons died of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as 1480 new cases were confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Sunday.

With four more deaths, the toll from the disease in the province has climbed to 6041 while 1480 new cases have taken the number of total active Corona cases to 13770.

During the same period 1256 patients have also recovered from the disease. As many as 11545 Corona tests were conducted in the province, out of which 1480 have proved positive for the virus.