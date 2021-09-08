UrduPoint.com

Four More Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Wed 08th September 2021

Four more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Another four patients died of COVID-19 while 72 people were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours. A spokesperson for the health department said on Wednesday that 849 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,511 while 22,407 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 262 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 71 at DHQ Hospital and 40 at General Hospital. He further said that 953 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

