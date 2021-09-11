Four more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another four patients died of COVID-19 while 71 people tested positive during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Another four patients died of COVID-19 while 71 people tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Saturday that 777 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,493 while 22,769 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 252 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 96 at DHQ Hospital and 58 at General Hospital. He further said that 926 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.