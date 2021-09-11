UrduPoint.com

Four More Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 10:58 PM

Four more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another four patients died of COVID-19 while 71 people tested positive during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Another four patients died of COVID-19 while 71 people tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Saturday that 777 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,493 while 22,769 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 252 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 96 at DHQ Hospital and 58 at General Hospital. He further said that 926 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etisalat, Emirates Steel, TAQA first joiners of Na ..

Etisalat, Emirates Steel, TAQA first joiners of National ICV Programme

45 minutes ago
 CDU Candidate for German Chancellor Demands Apolog ..

CDU Candidate for German Chancellor Demands Apology From Social Democrat Rival S ..

2 minutes ago
 Haaland nets twice as Dortmund win seven-goal thri ..

Haaland nets twice as Dortmund win seven-goal thriller

2 minutes ago
 Minister condoles demise of Ch Ghulam Abbas's moth ..

Minister condoles demise of Ch Ghulam Abbas's mother

2 minutes ago
 Special teams to crackdown on professional, crimin ..

Special teams to crackdown on professional, criminal beggars

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan reiterates condemnation of September 11 a ..

Pakistan reiterates condemnation of September 11 attacks in New York: FO

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.