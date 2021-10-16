Four more die of coronavirus in KP

The coronavirus claimed four more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 124 new cases were reported from various areas of the province during last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed four more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 124 new cases were reported from various areas of the province during last 24 hours.

According to KP Health Authorities here Saturday, 225 patients recovered during last 24 hours while number of recoveries so far is 167893.

The number of tests conducted in last 24 hours is 10083 and the total of tests conducted till date is 3144840.