UrduPoint.com

Four More Dies, 29 New Corona Infections In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Four more dies, 29 new Corona infections in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 29 more people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,165 in the Rawalpindi district, while four persons lost their battle of life against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, among the new patients, ten belonged to the Potohar town, six from the Rawalpindi Cantonment, four from Islamabad, two from Gujjar Khan and Kallar Syedan, while one each case has arrived from AJK, Taxila, Murree, Kotli Sattian and Rawal town.

"Presently, 37 patients are admitted to three health facilities, including 25 in the Institute of Urology, ten in the Fauji Foundation Hospital and two in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital."The report updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition, four stable and 31 were on double oxygen support.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours,1,158 samples were collected, out of which 1,129 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.50 percent.

Related Topics

Islamabad Benazir Bhutto Murree Rawalpindi Kotli Kallar Syedan Taxila Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

40 minutes ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

53 minutes ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

1 hour ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

1 hour ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

1 hour ago
 Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet Wi ..

Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister of Pakistan- ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>