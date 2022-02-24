Four more dies, 29 new Corona infections in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 29 more people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,165 in the Rawalpindi district, while four persons lost their battle of life against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, among the new patients, ten belonged to the Potohar town, six from the Rawalpindi Cantonment, four from Islamabad, two from Gujjar Khan and Kallar Syedan, while one each case has arrived from AJK, Taxila, Murree, Kotli Sattian and Rawal town.

"Presently, 37 patients are admitted to three health facilities, including 25 in the Institute of Urology, ten in the Fauji Foundation Hospital and two in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital."The report updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition, four stable and 31 were on double oxygen support.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours,1,158 samples were collected, out of which 1,129 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.50 percent.