Four More Dies In KP Due To Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:20 PM

Four more dies in KP due to coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :At least four more people have died from coronavirus infection in Khyber Pakhtukhwa during the last 24 hours which took the number of total deaths to 1980 in the province.

A report from the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said on Friday that 192 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of total cases to 69164.

The report further said that 277 patients of coronavirus infection gained recovery during the same period after which the number of recovered people reached 65213 in the province.

