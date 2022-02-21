UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Four more dies,32 new Corona infections in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 32 more people were tested positive for fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,081 in the Rawalpindi district, while four persons lost their battle of life against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, among the new patients, seven belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment, six from Rawal town, five from Potohar town, three from Taxila, two from AJK, Attock while one of each case has arrived from KPK, Jhelum, Mandi Bahwudin, Murree and Gujjar Khan. "Presently,56 patients are admitted to six health facilities, including 33 in the Institute of Urology,16 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, four in the Benazir Bhutto and one each in the Holy Family, Hearts International and BARM Hospital.

" As many as 5,508,131 people, including 44,625 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive on March 10, 2021", it informed.

The report updated that four patients were on ventilators in critical condition, nine stable and 43 were on double oxygen support.

District Health Authority added that 456 were quarantined, including 400 homes and 56 isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,920 samples were collected, out of which 888 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 3.47 per cent.

