Four More Districts Include In Software Technology Parks' List: Bangash

Tue 22nd December 2020 | 11:21 PM

On the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, four more districts have included in the list of Software Technology Parks across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ):On the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, four more districts have included in the list of Software Technology Parks across the province.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Science and Technology , Ziaullah Bangash in a statement said that after seven districts, Bajaur, Chitral, Dir and Karak districts were also included in the software technology park list.

He said that overall Software Technology Parks to be established in total 11 districts of the province in first phase.

He said that promotion of IT sector in the province was one of the top priority areas of the provincial government.

He said that government was making concerted efforts to extend maximum facilitation to the general masses, provide employment opportunities to the youth and ensure transparency at every level.

Ziaullah Bangash said that MoU was signed between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board and Pakistan Software Export Board for a wide range of collaboration for the promotion of information technology in Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

Under the MoU both the bodies will work together for the establishment of Software Technology Parks (STPs) in various districts of the province.

As per the MoU, the Pakistan Software Export Board through its programme will assist Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board in enabling sustainable growth in the IT industry in the province and in developing the capacity of local entrepreneurs and freelancers in the province.

