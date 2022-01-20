Four more educational institutions shut down after COVID-19 cases surface

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The District Health Authority Thursday closed three more schools and a college in the district after detecting Coronavirus positivity among 21 students and staff members

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The District Health Authority Thursday closed three more schools and a college in the district after detecting Coronavirus positivity among 21 students and staff members.

The health authority spokesman Dr Waqar Ahmed informed that Government High school, Pind Nasrala, Government Islamia School, Murree road and Government High School, Dhoke Hassu were sealed as 17 students were tested positive of the fatal Coronavirus.

He informed that Government Associate College for Women, Sattelite town, was also shut down as four staff members were diagnosed with the deadly virus.

Dr Waqar said that the institutions had been closed for ten days. Earlier, the authority had sealed Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Khahyban-e-Sirsyed and Government Girls High School, Dheri Hasanabad.

He said the virus was diagnosed mainly in students below 12 years of age, while samples of 643 students had also been taken off from educational institutions to detect the Coronavirus.

The health official said that the health authority had expedited the corona vaccination campaign as the vaccination was the only way to defeat this deadly disease.

He urged the people to jab themselves with the booster shot who had completed their vaccination and follow the SOPs, including wearing face masks, maintaining social distance, and avoiding crowded places.

/395