UrduPoint.com

Four More Educational Institutions Shut Down After COVID-19 Cases Surface

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Four more educational institutions shut down after COVID-19 cases surface

The District Health Authority Thursday closed three more schools and a college in the district after detecting Coronavirus positivity among 21 students and staff members

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The District Health Authority Thursday closed three more schools and a college in the district after detecting Coronavirus positivity among 21 students and staff members.

The health authority spokesman Dr Waqar Ahmed informed that Government High school, Pind Nasrala, Government Islamia School, Murree road and Government High School, Dhoke Hassu were sealed as 17 students were tested positive of the fatal Coronavirus.

He informed that Government Associate College for Women, Sattelite town, was also shut down as four staff members were diagnosed with the deadly virus.

Dr Waqar said that the institutions had been closed for ten days. Earlier, the authority had sealed Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Khahyban-e-Sirsyed and Government Girls High School, Dheri Hasanabad.

He said the virus was diagnosed mainly in students below 12 years of age, while samples of 643 students had also been taken off from educational institutions to detect the Coronavirus.

The health official said that the health authority had expedited the corona vaccination campaign as the vaccination was the only way to defeat this deadly disease.

He urged the people to jab themselves with the booster shot who had completed their vaccination and follow the SOPs, including wearing face masks, maintaining social distance, and avoiding crowded places.

/395

Related Topics

Murree Road Women From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Incumbent Barbados Prime Minister Mottley Secures ..

Incumbent Barbados Prime Minister Mottley Secures Landslide Victory in General E ..

1 minute ago
 Madni Chowk flyover project to be completed till M ..

Madni Chowk flyover project to be completed till March: Secretary Housing

1 minute ago
 Mali's UN mission says flights resuming after susp ..

Mali's UN mission says flights resuming after suspension

1 minute ago
 Spring festivals to be held to create awareness ab ..

Spring festivals to be held to create awareness about tree plantation

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court indicts Rana Shamim in affida ..

Islamabad High Court indicts Rana Shamim in affidavit case

4 minutes ago
 Germany Refrains from Exporting Weapons to Conflic ..

Germany Refrains from Exporting Weapons to Conflict Regions - Baerbock

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.