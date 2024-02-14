Four More Independent MPAs Elect Join PML-N
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 09:12 PM
Four more independent members of the Punjab Assembly joined the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday, as independents continue to flock to the party
MPAs-elect, including Sultan Bajwa of PP-132, Hanif Patafi of PP-288, Mehmood Qadir Khan of PP-289, and Taimur Lali of PP-94, met with Shehbaz Sharif, the nominated Prime Minister and President of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).
The MPAs elect expressed confidence over the leadership of former Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. They also felicitated Shehbaz Sharif for his nomination as prime minister of Pakistan.
Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif vowed serving the people under the guidance of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, religiously following his vision, taking Pakistan out of economic dangers and relieving the public from the scourge of inflation.
