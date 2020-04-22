Four more kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in IOK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media service, the youth were killed during a cordon and search operation which was launched by the troops on Tuesday in Melhora area of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in.

Indian police claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops.

The occupation authorities have suspended 2G internet service and blocked all entry and exit points of the area.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Young Men's League in a statement issued in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth. It said that the Kashmiri youth were rendering their lives for a sacred cause and their sacrifices would bring positive results soon.