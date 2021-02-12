UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four More Lawyers Sent Jail In IHC Attack Case

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Four more lawyers sent jail in IHC attack case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday sent four more lawyers, involved in IHC and session court attack, to Adiala Jail for seven-day judicial remand.

The CIA police produced Sardar Najam Abbas in FIR related to attack on session court while Secretary District Bar Association Liaqat Manzor Kambo, Khalid Mehmood and Muhammad Umer in IHC CJ block were produced in ambush FIR after arresting them.

The investigation officer of the case requested the court to grant fourteen-day judicial remand of the accused lawyers.

He informed the court that the investigation from the accused had been completed and there was no need of further physical remand.

After this, the court sent the four lawyers to jail on judicial remand and ordered the police to present them again on February 19.

The court also sought case record from the police.

It may be mentioned here that the same court had sent already four lawyers on Thursday to Adiala Jail in IHC attack cases.

Related Topics

Attack Police Jail Lawyers CIA Same February May FIR Islamabad High Court From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

1 hour ago

Mehwish Hayat’s new picture storms into social m ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 3,307 new COVID-19 cases, 3,404 reco ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for exposi ..

2 hours ago

Schedule for T20Is, ODIs matches between Pakistan ..

2 hours ago

Last location of Ali Sadpara, two foreign climbers ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.