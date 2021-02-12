Four more lawyers sent jail in IHC attack case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday sent four more lawyers, involved in IHC and session court attack, to Adiala Jail for seven-day judicial remand.

The CIA police produced Sardar Najam Abbas in FIR related to attack on session court while Secretary District Bar Association Liaqat Manzor Kambo, Khalid Mehmood and Muhammad Umer in IHC CJ block were produced in ambush FIR after arresting them.

The investigation officer of the case requested the court to grant fourteen-day judicial remand of the accused lawyers.

He informed the court that the investigation from the accused had been completed and there was no need of further physical remand.

After this, the court sent the four lawyers to jail on judicial remand and ordered the police to present them again on February 19.

The court also sought case record from the police.

It may be mentioned here that the same court had sent already four lawyers on Thursday to Adiala Jail in IHC attack cases.