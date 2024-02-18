Open Menu

Four More Matches Decided

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Four more matches were decided in the Khansortium Karachi Region Senior Inter-District Cricket Tournament at various cricket grounds. 

The tournament is being organized by the Regional Cricket Association of Karachi, a communiqué said.

Scores in Brief:

In the first match of the day, Zone VI Blues beat Zone I Whites by 5 wickets at KCCA Stadium. Zone-I Whites scored 117 all out in 43.4 overs. Alman Shafiq is 30, and Bahadur Ali is 26. Saifullah (ob) 4/20, Muhammad Makki 2/13.

Zone-VI Blues 121/5 in 20.5 overs. Osama Razzaq 81 11x4 1x6. Ahmed Farooq 2/22, Muhammad Osama 2/25.

In the 2nd match, Zone VI Whites beat Zone VII Blues by 72 runs at Naya Nazimabad Ground. Zone-VI Whites: 254/8 in 45 overs. Kashif Ali 52 4x4 1x6, Zohaib Idrees 39, Arbaz Khan 36, Saif Ali 33, Kashif Iqbal 32, and Aasir Ahmed 28. Ihsanullah 2/40, Hazrat Ali 2/52, and Ehsan Marwat 2/64.

Zone-VII Blues 182 all out in 31.1 overs.

M.Hammad Bhatti 64 7x4 1x6, Afroze Hasan 27, Rizwan Abbasi 22. Waleed Azeem, 3/28, Khawaja M. Hafeez 2/44, Sahil Ali 2/55.

In the 3rd match, Zone II Whites beat Zone- II Blues by 159 runs at TMC Ground. Zone-II Whites scored 340/5 in 45 overs. Ali Hasan 116 10x4 6x6; Mubshir Nawaz 101 12x4 1x6; M.Sohail Khan 47; Wahaj Riaz 40; Saeed Hasan 22; Aliyan Mehmood 2/20; Hasan Mohsin 2/48.

Zone-III Blues 181 all out in 33.1 overs. Sunny Nasir 65 10x4 2x6, Ubais Ullah 34, Zia Abbas 30, Umair Mughal 20.

Taha Waqar (sla): 4/29.

In the 4th and last match of the day, Zone-II Reds beat Zone-IV Reds by 4 wickets at RLCA Gulberg. Zone-IV Reds: 251 all out in 44.2 overs. M. Ahad Ali 79 7x4, Imran Lodhi 33, Waleed Ahmed 31, Uzaid Ali 28, Bilal Mirza 27. Ghazanfar Khan Niazi (RLs) 3/42, Nasit Bukhari 2/61.

Zone-II Reds: 253/6 in 40. 1 overs Muhammad Ali is 84 (16x4), Sikandar Hasan is 52 (6x4), Adil Ali is 33 (5x6), and Nasit Bukhari is 30. Waleed Ahmed 2/23, Umer Shah 2/46.

