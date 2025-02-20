Four more matches decided in inter district cricket tourney

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) In a major operation, Pakistan Customs Enforcement Karachi successfully seized a large cache of smuggled goods during a raid on a warehouse in Babar Market, Landhi.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) recovered 3,000 kilograms of betel nut, 120 kilograms of catechu, 1,680 kilograms of tobacco, and 400 kilograms of packing material.

The total value of the seized items was estimated at Rs. 4.5 million. The seized goods had been transferred to the ASO warehouse, and a case had been registered. Further investigations are underway.