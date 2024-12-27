Four More Meters Severed Over Violations
Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG control task force on Friday conducted an operation against illegal gas usage and disconnected four more meters over violations.
According to details,under the directions of the General Manager(GM) one domestic meter was disconnected over use for commercial purposes.
Likewise,three meters which were kept illegally were recovered and seized to avoid illegal use of these meters.
The door-to-door checking of 47 consumers was carried out.
The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.
