UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four More Patients Die Of COVID-19 At Nishtar Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 08:00 PM

Four more patients die of COVID-19 at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Another four patients including two elderly, and youngmen lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 190 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Haider Abbas (72) Ghulam Abbas (57) Humayun Iqbal (36 ) and Muhammad Imran (35) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Haider and Humayun hailed from Multan Ghulam Abbas from Layyah and Muhammad Imran belonged to Shujabadad, he informed.

Seventy-four patients are positive and 30 are suspected out of total 128 cases, he concluded.

Related Topics

Multan March From

Recent Stories

ADIPEC 2020 Virtual opens tomorrow

18 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak to inaugurate 4th National Tole ..

18 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts Lebanese Publishing Houses f ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads virtual meeting of Educat ..

2 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces premiere of film The Pu ..

2 hours ago

Hamad Al Sharqi reviews progress of Dibba Fujairah ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.