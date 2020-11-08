Four more patients die of COVID-19 at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Another four patients including two elderly, and youngmen lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 190 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Haider Abbas (72) Ghulam Abbas (57) Humayun Iqbal (36 ) and Muhammad Imran (35) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Haider and Humayun hailed from Multan Ghulam Abbas from Layyah and Muhammad Imran belonged to Shujabadad, he informed.

Seventy-four patients are positive and 30 are suspected out of total 128 cases, he concluded.