UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four More Patients Tested COVID-19 Positive In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 11:59 PM

Four more patients tested COVID-19 positive in Hyderabad

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 469 in Hyderabad as four new cases reported in the city during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 469 in Hyderabad as four new cases reported in the city during last 24 hours.

According to Sindh Health Department's data received here on Monday, out of 469 confirmed coronavirus cases, 234 had so far been recovered while 224 were still active patients. .

Health department officials informed that majority of active patients were being isolated at their residence�while rest of the patients were admitted in COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of detected 469 confirmed cases, 234 recovered persons have been discharged from isolation wards of different hospitals of Hyderabad while 11 patients had lost their lives due to viral infection, report said.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE government thinking beyond coronavirus; the pa ..

20 minutes ago

Flydubai continues to focus on cargo operations, r ..

1 hour ago

Pennsylvania Counties Opening Too Early Risk Losin ..

10 minutes ago

Former French President Under Investigation Over S ..

10 minutes ago

New York State Regions to Begin Partial Reopening ..

10 minutes ago

Egyptian Medics Confirm 346 New COVID-19 Cases - S ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.