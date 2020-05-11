Four more patients tested COVID-19 positive in Hyderabad

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 469 in Hyderabad as four new cases reported in the city during last 24 hours

According to Sindh Health Department's data received here on Monday, out of 469 confirmed coronavirus cases, 234 had so far been recovered while 224 were still active patients. .

Health department officials informed that majority of active patients were being isolated at their residence�while rest of the patients were admitted in COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of detected 469 confirmed cases, 234 recovered persons have been discharged from isolation wards of different hospitals of Hyderabad while 11 patients had lost their lives due to viral infection, report said.